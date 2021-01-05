FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s Brita Gold Box delivers water purifiers, dispensers, more from $19.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Brita pitchers and dispensers from $19.59. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the Extra Large 18-cup UltraMax Water Dispenser for $22.39. That’s down from the usual up to $35 price tag. The Brita UltraMax Water Dispenser holds 18-cups or 1.13-gallons, making it ideal for families. Its slim design fits nicely on countertops or in refrigerators. Ships with a filter that reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in tap water. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 25,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Another standout today is the Brita Standard 10-cup Water Filter Pitcher for $27.50. That’s down from the usual $40 going rate and one of the prices in recent months. This model sports a 10-cup capacity and includes a filter to pair with your new pitcher. Ideal for keeping fresh water in the refrigerator at all times. Plus, its design looks good enough to warrant a spot at the dinner table. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll find even more Brita pitcher deals right here in today’s Gold Box starting at $19.59.

Brita UltraMax Water Dispenser features:

With Brita filters, it’s easier than ever to enjoy better tasting water that’s better for you. Brita standard filters cut the taste and odor of chlorine wile reducing copper, cadmium and mercury impurities that can adversely affect your health over time. The standard filters are simple to use and have many features you’ll love.

