Score 6.6-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate for the new year at $36 (Reg. up to $120)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate for $36 shipped. Simply add any three 2.2-pound packages to your cart from this listing and apply code ISO36 at checkout. Regularly $40 a pop, or $120 for three packages, today’s offer is as much as $84 in savings and the lowest we can find. A perfect time to stock up to help with your New Year’s resolutions, it appears as though all of the flavors are eligible for today’s deal as well. Alongside as much as 22-grams of protein and less than 0.5-grams of fat per serving, it is certified “as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,800 MyProtein customers. More details below.

Now clearly you can opt for a smaller portion if you’re looking to give it a try first and save some cash. But a great way to use your savings here would be to score some protein bars to supplement your daily shake. You can score a 12-pack of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars for under $12 Prime shipped right now. They carry stellar ratings alongside 20-grams of protein per bar.

Speaking of your 2021 fitness regimen, we still have some great deals in the Withings New Year sale on smart scales, wearables, and more as well as Amazon’s Halo Fitness Tracker at the all-time low. Just don’t forget about the Apple Watch Series 6 price drops we are tracking from $339 and all of the other fitness tracker offers right here.

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

