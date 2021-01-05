AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, bags, more priced from $14

Today at Amazon you’ll find a variety of AmazonBasics pet beds, bags, and packing cube sets up to 29% off. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics 4-piece Small Packing Cube Set for $14.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there, marks the best price we’ve tracked in months, and is among some the lowest we have seen overall. Buyers of this AmazonBasics set will receive four green packing cubes. These allow you to streamline packing and also ensure everything is easier to find. Each piece is ready to go in the washing machine, allowing you to easily add them to your cleanup routine. Each cube measures 11- by 6.75- by 3-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics deals up to 29% off.

More AmazonBasics deals:

Another neat deal that may be worth peeking at involves Scosche’s ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable. It’s marked down to $10.50 right now, and helps ensure you’re able to easily charge and sync USB-C devices wherever you may be. It features an exceptionally compact design that’s ready to attach onto keychains, backpacks, and the list goes on.

Oh, and don’t forget that you can snag a two AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Tumblers for $20 Prime shipped. This deal delivers a new all-time low while also slicing 20% off.

AmazonBasics 4-piece Packing Cube Set features:

Includes (4) small travel organizer cubes with handle for easy carrying

Mesh top panel for breathability and easy identification of contents

Soft mesh won’t damage delicate fabrics

