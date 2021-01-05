Save $120 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac at a new all-time low

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac i5 3.0GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,379 shipped. Down from its $1,499 going rate, you’re saving $120 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac is an ideal machine for handling schoolwork, light content creation, and much more with its Retina 4K display and AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics. You can also count on plenty of I/O, like two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A slots, and Gigabit Ethernet on top of 256GB of SSD storage. Check out our announcement coverage for a closer look.

One of the only downsides to Apple’s iMac design is that you’ll have to spin around the machine to access its I/O. But spending $50 of your savings on Satechi’s Clamp Hub Pro aims to solve that by bringing three USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C slot to the front of your machine. It’s a a great upgrade to your new iMac and is completed by a matching silver aluminum finish and 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers.

But if you’re looking for a more portable solution, be sure to check out the clear out sale over at B&H which is offering new all-time lows on previous-generation MacBook Air and Pro models at up to $500 off. Then dive into all of the other price cuts in our Apple guide, including the latest iPad Air at $40 off.

Apple Retina 4K 21-inch iMac features:

21.5-inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display

3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5

AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB-A ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

