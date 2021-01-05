FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $120 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac at a new all-time low

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
New low $120 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac i5 3.0GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,379 shipped. Down from its $1,499 going rate, you’re saving $120 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac is an ideal machine for handling schoolwork, light content creation, and much more with its Retina 4K display and AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics. You can also count on plenty of I/O, like two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A slots, and Gigabit Ethernet on top of 256GB of SSD storage. Check out our announcement coverage for a closer look.

One of the only downsides to Apple’s iMac design is that you’ll have to spin around the machine to access its I/O. But spending $50 of your savings on Satechi’s Clamp Hub Pro aims to solve that by bringing three USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C slot to the front of your machine. It’s a a great upgrade to your new iMac and is completed by a matching silver aluminum finish and 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers.

But if you’re looking for a more portable solution, be sure to check out the clear out sale over at B&H which is offering new all-time lows on previous-generation MacBook Air and Pro models at up to $500 off. Then dive into all of the other price cuts in our Apple guide, including the latest iPad Air at $40 off.

Apple Retina 4K 21-inch iMac features:

  • 21.5-inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display
  • 3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Four USB-A ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch st...
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit...
Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all...
AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, ba...
PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Folio Case falls to new ...
The $74 Honeywell T5 smart thermostat works with HomeKi...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $26 (S...
iDevices HomeKit dimmer switches and more now up to 28%...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 21-inch 4K iMac at Amazon low, Philips Hue from $20, Home Depot up to 45% off tools, more

Learn More
$74 off

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch strikes $36, more up to $74 off

From $36 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit Amazon lows from $26.50 (Reg. up to $80)

$26.50+ Learn More
Reg. $70

Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all-time low at $50 (Save 29%)

$50 Learn More
60% off

Timbuk2 Garage Sale cuts up to 60% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

From $30 Learn More
Save 29%

AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, bags, more priced from $14

From $14 Learn More

Dell refreshes UltraSharp lineup with 40-inch Curved 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor, more

Read more Learn More
55% off

Home gym gear up to 55% off from $32: Flat benches, bikes, yoga gear, more

$32+ Learn More