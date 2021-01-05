B&H clears out previous-gen. MacBook Air and Pro models with new all-time lows

B&H is clearing out previous-generation MacBook inventory from Apple with various all-time lows on different models. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $999. That’s a $300 savings from the original price, $100 better than our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked. While newer MacBooks featuring Apple’s M1 chip are certainly worth a look, this is a great option if you want to stick with Intel’s hardware for the time being. This rings particularly true if you’re in Adobe’s suite of software or just want the extra storage at a notable discount. You’ll also find Thunderbolt 3 ports here along with Apple’s redesigned keyboard, and more. Head below for additional deals.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more all-time lows on Apple’s early 2020 MacBook Pro and Air models. This is a great chance to score upgraded storage capacities at some of the best prices ever. Once this inventory goes out of stock, it’s going to be increasingly difficult to find an Intel-backed MacBook Air and Pro.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. You can still score various Series 6 Apple Watch models on sale from $339, which is a $60 discount from the regular going rate, alongside a host of other discounts.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Providing both portability and performance, the Gold Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display houses a 1.1 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor, which can be boosted up to 3.5 GHz, and 8GB of 3733 MHz LPDDR4X RAM in its trademark thin and light unibody wedge design made from 100% recycled aluminum. For faster boot times and app launches, the MacBook Air utilizes a 512GB PCIe SSD.

