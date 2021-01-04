FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s Deco S4 Mesh 802.11ac System sees first price cut to $135, more from $30

-
AmazonTP-LinkNetworking
20% off $30

Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco S4 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $134.99 shipped. Usually fetching $150, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut since debuting last year and is an affordable way to finally bring mesh connectivity to your network. TP-Link’s latest Deco S4 system delivers up to 5,500-square feet of coverage thanks to its three mesh nodes that all pack a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired expansion. Alongside support for over 100 devices, you’ll also benefit from 1.2Gb/s speeds and seamless roaming between the included access points for reliable whole-home coverage. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $30.

But if it’s Wi-Fi 6 you’re after, be sure to check out our recent review of TP-Link Deco X20 system. Then hit up our networking guide, as you’ll find some additional ways to save on home Wi-Fi upgrades, like this HomeKit-enabled Linksys Velop Mesh System at a new all-time low of $430.

Give your home extensive, reliable, and fast Wi-Fi coverage with the Deco S4 AC1200 Whole Home Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System from TP-Link. This dual-band 802.11ac mesh Wi-fi system includes three modules, each of which can function as either a router or as an access point for an existing wired network to deliver up to 300 Mb/s over the 2.4 GHz frequency band and 867 Mb/s on the 5 GHz band. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

TP-Link

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air co...
Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robot...
Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $...
Build out your at-home gym with Sunny Health & Fit...
Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub packs 100W ...
Drill, tap, and countersink in one step with DEWALTR...
Razer Opus ANC Headphones return to all-time low at $15...
Save up to 42% on TP-Link Kasa smart RGB light strips, ...
Show More Comments

Related

discovery+ launches today: Here’s everything you need to know including promotions

Learn More
$8 off

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air compressor at under $20 ($8 off)

$20 Learn More
$180 off

Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums from $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $50

Refresh your kitchen utensils with this 17-pc. Cuisinart set for $20 shipped (Reg. up to $50)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $55 (Up to 30% off)

From $55 Learn More

Levi’s drops new collaboration with Disney to start 2021: Sweatshirts, t-shirts, more

Learn More
Reg. $70+

Stay warm with NewAir’s thermostatically-controlled 1500W space heater at $45

$45 Learn More
50% off

Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker Kettle combo now 50% off at $30 shipped

$30 Learn More