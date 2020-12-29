FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $339 across various models ($60 off)

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 models from $339. Walmart is also discounting a larger selection of styles, as well, which you can see here. Today’s deals equate to a $60 savings and match our previous mention. Free shipping is available for all.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes the price drop we spotted this week on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at nearly $50 off, which marks one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

