GE’s in-house lineup of smart home accessories is seeing some big changes this morning. Long known as C by GE, the brand will be completely revamped with a new name. GE’s stable of smart home products will know be under the Cync name with a fresh batch of new accessories on the way to start 2021. Ahead of CES next week, GE is primed to hit the market with a number of products under its new banner headlined by the Cnyc Indoor Camera. Head below for full details on today’s announcement and more.

C by GE rebranded as Cync

GE first introduced its C lineup back in 2015 with a host of smart lighting products. In the years since, the reaction has been somewhat mixed from consumers. With Apple, Google, Amazon, Philips, and many others expanding their smart home offerings, C has often been behind the curb as it has to depend on third-party platforms as opposed to have the advantage of its own voice assistant.

Cync is expected to be up and running in March with a new app for iOS and Android ecosystems. GE promises that this new iteration will be “more user-friendly and customizable.” That is yet to be seen, but the fact that GE is ramping up its offerings under a new brand while reworking its software is encouraging. There’s also been a bit of a feeling that this was a backburner project for GE, as ultimately it’s just a small portion of its portfolio of products.

Cync Indoor Camera part of today’s announcement

The new Cync Indoor Camera arrives today as part of this rebranding effort. It will feature the ability to record video to either the cloud or an SD card of your choosing. Additionally, a built-in shutter for privacy is another feature that Cync is pushing hard as a way to separate itself from the competition. It will feature full 1080p feeds and integrate with the upcoming app for full functionality.

Cync is also introducing a new outdoor plug as well with full Alexa and Assistant compatibility. With two outlets on board, this plug will be able to bring control to a variety of outdoor lights and more.

GE’s new Cync line is set to continue to expand throughout the year with new products. One other offering that’s specifically mentioned in today’s news is a ceiling fan switch. That’s a bit more of a tricky proposition as opposed to basic indoor and outdoor plugs and even security cameras. There’s going to be a lot to look forward to from Cync throughout 2021 as the rebrand comes into focus.

