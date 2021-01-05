Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB at an all-time low

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB for $1,349 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $1,449, today’s offer is good for a $100 savings and matches the Amazon all-time low set just once before. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a familiar 12.9-inch edge-to-edge with Face ID alongside USB-C connectivity and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Perfect for overhauling your note-taking setup ahead of the spring semester or taking all that iPadOS has to offer for a spin, especially considering the cellular features that let you work from anywhere. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

But if you don’t need the power of an iPad Pro, this morning also saw a notable discount on the latest iPad Air go live, as well. Taking $40 off the going rate, this is one of the best prices to date on one of Apple’s latest additions to its iPad lineup. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide today, including a clear out sale on previous-generation MacBooks and more.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular features:

Further improving the 12.9″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!