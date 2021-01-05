Mad Catz is a gaming peripheral company that’s all but been forgotten by many next-generation users. I still remember back in the GameCube days wanting a Mad Catz controller, as it was so much better than what Nintendo had to offer at the time. Well, the company has been silent for the better part of the 2010s, really only making a big announcement back in 2018 when the company returned from bankruptcy. Well, seeking to make 2021 a year to remember, Mad Catz is starting with a bang by launching the R.A.T DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse, offering dual connectivity, up to 300-hours of battery life, and much more.

Mad Catz returns to the gaming scene in 2021 with the R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse

This new mouse is an expansion of the existing R.A.T. series that many gamers still love to this day. You’ll find it equipped with “hyper-responsive” DAKOTA mechanical switches that offer a nice and clicky feel. Normally, a mouse switch is triggered when the spring hits a metallic contact, according to Mad Catz. Well, this can create a residual bouncing effect that can sometimes lead to multiple clicks. The DAKOTA switch uses a new signal detection technology that enables an instant response, which precisely processes the signal and registers a click in just 1ms, which is “60% faster than other mechanical switches.”

Adjustability reigns supreme here

You’ll also find that the R.A.T. DWS is “one of the most customizable gaming mice in the market.” This comes from the fact that it can have modular accessories to “make every game easier to maneuver.” The adjustable palm wrest and swappable pinkie rests fit just about every style hand. Plus, the Mad Catz software allows you to set up various advanced hotkeys or macros on each of the 14 buttons. The four on-board profiles allow you to easily change between banks of setting or macros, meaning you’re never out of the fight.

Dual wireless technology leverages both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0

Mad Catz wanted to make sure you’re always ready to game. The dual-mode wireless technology here utilizes both a 2.4GHz dongle as well as Bluetooth 5.0, meaning you have multiple options when it comes time to game. The 2.4GHz wireless gives you access to “a rapid 1ms response”, and Bluetooth enhances battery life up to 300-hours on a single AA battery.

Pricing and availability

We don’t yet have a set price, but the Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS Wireless Mouse will begin shipping in early February 2021.

