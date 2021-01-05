FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s $5 movie sale includes I Kill Giants, Red, Robin Hood, Deepwater Horizon, more

Microsoft’s weekly $5 movie specials are back with another wide selection of great films. One of our favorites is I Kill Giants, which goes for $13 at Google Play. Matched at Amazon. From the producers of Harry Potter, and based on the acclaimed graphic novel, this unique movie shows that Barbra is the only thing that stands between terrible giants and utter destruction of her small hometown. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Ready for more? Hit the jump for other great deals on movies, including Red, Robin Hood, and many more.

More $5 movies:

Not a fan of the movies outlined above? Don’t worry, Apple has you covered with its latest iTunes sale. 4K films are discounted to $5 and there are $1 rentals to be had, including The Revenant, Everest, Sing, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Tropic Thunder, and many more.

More about I Kill Giants:

From the acclaimed graphic novel comes an epic adventure about a world beyond imagination. Teen Barbara Thorson (Madison Wolfe) is the only thing that stands between terrible giants and the destruction of her small town. But as she boldly confronts her fears in increasingly dangerous ways, her new school counselor (Zoe Saldana) leads her to question everything she’s always believed to be true. I Kill Giants is an intense, touching story about trust, courage and love from the producers that brought you Harry Potter.

