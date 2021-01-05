New Year’s protein deals from $12: Orgain plant-based, Optimum Nutrition, more

Amazon is now offering the 2.03-pound container of Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (vanilla bean) for $17.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and clip the on-page coupon. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $25 or so, today’s offer is roughly 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While there is plenty of protein powders on sale in today’s Gold Box, this stuff is completely plant-based. Made from pea, brown rice, and chia seeds, it contains 21-grams of organic protein, 0-grams of sugar, and 150 calories per serving. If you’re looking to go all-organic with your 2021 protein regimen, today’s Orgain deal is a great place to start. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More protein deals below from $12.

More New Year’s protein deals:

***Note: Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on each of the listing pages below to redeem the lowest possible price, as described above.

But there are loads of notable protein and health supplements deals to be had right now. First, go stock up on KIND bars at Amazon while the price is right (40% off to be exact), and then go dive into this morning’s Cellucor Gold Box protein event for deep deals starting from $14. Our MyProtein offers from yesterday are still alive and well but you’ll also find a host of big-time price drops on workout apparel in our fashion deal hub right now as well.

More on the Orgain Plant Based Protein Powder:

Includes 1 (2.03 pound) orgain organic plant based vanilla bean protein powder

21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 5 grams of organic dietary fiber, 5 grams of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 150 calories per serving

USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, non GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients

Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when baking grams to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost

