Refresh your KIND bar stock from just $8.50 at Amazon: Chocolate Sea Salt, more at 40% off

-
40% off $8.50+

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt KIND bars for $8.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price and cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly between $12 and close to $15, today’s offer is as much as 40% in savings and perfect time to stock up for the new year. These delicious KIND bars carry 6-grams of protein a pop in a “nutty snack that only seems indulgent.” They are kosher and contain 0-grams of trans fat with a low sodium rating and a “blend of Brazilian sea salt sprinkled over whole nuts and drizzled dark chocolate.” Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More deals below. 

Amazon is also offering a 24-count of KIND bars split between the flavor above and a 12-pack of Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bars at $17.58 Prime shipped. Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the discounted price. Regularly closer to $28 or so, this is about the same per-bar value as the deal above and the best price we can find. Also rated 4+ stars from over 1,300, if you’re down for some peanut butter KIND bars as well, this 24-pack bundle is worth a closer look. 

If it’s the extremely high in protein bars you’re after, take a look at this 6-pack of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Caramel Bars for just over $6 Prime shipped. They carry far more protein per bar at 20-grams and will save you some cash in the process. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. 

The workout supplement deals don’t stop there though. On top of this home gym equipment sale and all of the fitness apparel deals available right now, Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with protein powder and we are still tracking rock-bottom pricing over at MyProtein

More on the Chocolate Sea Salt KIND bars:

  • Our best-selling bar is a simple blend of Brazilian sea salt sprinkled over whole nuts and drizzled with dark chocolate.
  • With 5g of sugar, it’s a satisfying, nutty snack that only seems indulgent.
  • Gluten free, No Genetically Modified Ingredients, 0g Trans Fat, Kosher
  • Low glycemic index, low sodium, good source of fiber

