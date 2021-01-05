FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The EPOS Sennheiser GPS 300 gaming headset works with all consoles at under $65 (Reg. $77+)

-
Reg. $77+ $65

Amazon is offering the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset for $64.98 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $100, goes for around $77 lately at Amazon with today’s deal being one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This headset is built to work with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and more thanks to its universal 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, the intuitive volume control allows you to change the audio levels on the right earcup. The microphone features a lift-to-mute boom arm that shuts it off whenever you raise it, making it super simple for you to enable or disable your audio when gaming. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 is a great option, especially since it’s just $40. It also works with all consoles, just like today’s lead deal. However, you’ll lose out on the lift-to-mute microphone and volume wheel on the ear cup, among other features that EPOS is known for.

Now that you have headphones handled, Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse is currently at an all-time low. Right now, you’ll only pay $50 for it, which saves you 29% from its normal going rate.

More about EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300:

  • The GSP 300 closed acoustic gaming headset with XL memory foam pads create a comfortable acoustic seal and lets you focus on your game with an immersive audio experience.
  • A high quality gaming headset, the GSP 300 delivers the bass-heavy sound for an immersive experience, and the crisp, clear audio needed for team communication during intensive play.
  • The flexible boom arm allows you to adjust the microphone for best voice pick-up positioning. The microphone mutes automatically when you raise the boom arm.
  • An integrated volume wheel on the right ear cup of the headset allows for quick adjustments while gaming. There is no need to switch out of your game to adjust the loudness of your game audio.

