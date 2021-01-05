Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all-time low at $50 (Save 29%)

Amazon offers the Logitech G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Usually fetching $70, you’re saving 29% here with today’s offer matching the all-time low and marking the best we’ve seen in two months. Centered around an eSports-grade 25,000DPI sensor, this gaming mouse from Logitech upgrades your setup with adjustable sensitivity, six customizable buttons, and an ergonomic design. Subtle RGB lighting syncs up with the rest of your setup and onboard memory remembers all of your customized settings for using with various machines. A 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,000 gamers completes the package. Head below for more.

Odds are if you’re grabbing a new gaming mouse, refreshing your current mousepad is probably a good call too. So use a portion of your savings to pair the G PRO Hero with VicTsing’s well-reviewed Extended Gaming Mousepad at $14. With enough room to fit a full-sized gaming keyboard as well as a mouse, this anti-slip pad is a great upgrade to your setup. At least over 15,000 owners seem to think so, having left an impressive 4.8/5 star rating.

Then be sure to take a look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse that we recently went hands-on with, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. Or if you’re hoping to add some extra RGB lighting into the battlestation, we just reviewed the Vertagear SL5000 Kit which is perfect for the task.

Logitech G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse features:

Logitech G partners with many of the world’s top esports athletes to design the PRO line with the goal of creating extreme performance gear that lets professionals play at the peak of their potential. The latest Logitech G PRO HERO Gaming Mouse has been updated with the new HERO 25K sensor and a low-friction, flexible cable. HERO 25K optical sensor is the highest performing and most efficient gaming sensor Logitech has ever made.

