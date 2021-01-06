FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t overlook Amazon’s $10 Campus Backpack (Save 39%)

-
AmazonAmazonBasics
39% off $10

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for $9.78 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 39% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since August. Amazon’s minimalistic, yet fashionable backpack provides an affordable way to refresh your current bag. It’s made with school and work in mind, meaning there’s room for any modern MacBook, similarly-sized PC, or Chromebook. A water-resistant exterior ensures that contents remain dry even if you get caught in the rain. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to also grab Chelmon’s Slim Wallet at $6. I use a similar wallet and love how compact it is. Despite its small form-factor, you’ll still find four credit card slots along with a clear ID window, a currency pouch, and more.

Speaking of backpacks, you can find some related discounts in today’s Hunter Winter Sale. Items in our roundup are up to 50% off. Examples include boots, sweatshirts, backpacks, and more. The sale accommodates a wide variety of price points and starts at $20.

AmazonBasics Campus Backpack features:

  • Campus backpack for school, work, travel, and more
  • Padded compartment for laptops up to 15 inches such as Macbook, Dell, HP and more
  • Spacious main compartment, two side pockets, and one zipper pocket
  • Adjustable padded straps for easy daily wear
  • Durable water-resistant exterior and secure two-way zipper closure
  • Dimensions: 18.8″ x 11.8″ x 6″ (LxWxH)

