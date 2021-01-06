Apple’s cellular iPad mini 5 returns to Black Friday price following $128.50 discount

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $400.46 shipped. Typically selling for $529, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, matches our previous mention from Black Friday, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers a compact form-factor that’s centered around a 7.9-inch Retina display. There’s a A12 chip + M12 coprocessor to power the experience which is supplemented by Touch ID, Apple Pencil support, and cellular connectivity. We found it to be an exceptional option “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable way to leverage some of the leftover cash from the lead deal would be scoring this highly-rated case for $12 at Amazon. It’ll protect both the front and back of your iPad mini thanks to hardshell back and folio cover that brings sleep and wake functionality into the mix, as well.

Today’s iPad mini sale also joins ongoing price cuts on other models in Apple’s stable of latest iPadOS devices. We’re still seeing a pair of notable price cuts on Apple’s latest iPads, with the new Air at $40 off as well as $100 in savings on the 12.9-inch cellular iPad Pro. That’s alongside everything else right here.

iPad mini 5 features:

iPad mini is beloved for its size and capability. And now there are even more reasons to love it. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 7.9″ Retina display with True Tone. And Apple Pencil support, so you can capture your biggest ideas, wherever they come to you.

