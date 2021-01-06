Despite having some standout units in its vacuum lineup, LG is arguably not as popular or as well-known as Dyson. This could shift as LG CordZero offerings continue to innovate in the space. The latest unit has been unveiled as a part of CES 2021 and is called LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+. It’s an upgraded A9 model that sets itself apart by automatically cleaning the dustbin after use. Continue reading to learn more.

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ takes another chore off your list

LG’s next-generation stick vacuum is slated to debut soon, and it aims to tackle yet another task for you. In addition to cordlessly mopping and cleaning floors, the latest LG CordZero will actually unload its dustbin for you. The company touts this feature as being convenient and useful as it can minimize “exposure to dust.”

This capability is carried out automatically once the vacuum has been docked on its newly-designed charging station. The “fully-automated dust removal system” is said to “effectively contain dust and debris,” helping mitigate potential messes. This process is carried out by sucking contents into the charging station where you’ll find an attached dust bag.

As with many stick vacuums, this unit comes with several accessories and nozzles — six to be exact. Tools examples include 2-in-1 combination, crevice, pet nozzle, and more. The charging station boasts a full-touch display, making it a cinch to tweak settings. A Power Mop attachment aims to make the cleaning of hardwood floors straightforward and simple. Like previous A9 models, two interchangeable batteries are included, which should equate to roughly 120 minutes of total runtime.

Pricing and availability

It’s unclear how much LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ will cost as the company has yet to share these details. Undoubtedly more will information will surface once this vacuum makes its official CES 2021 debut on January 11. Given current circumstances, this will be entirely virtual and held right here.

9to5Toys’ Take

While not on the LG CordZero bandwagon, I absolutely love my Dyson stick vacuum. This investment allowed me to cut another cord in my house. I now clean up messes more promptly than ever. While it could be argued that robot vacuums can do this automatically, obstructions and stairs often create limitations. I have no need to upgrade given the fact that my Dyson still remains fully functional after two years of use, but I can confidently say that LG CordZero will likely be a contender whenever the time comes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!