Save up to 68% on official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases and more from $10

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Samsung Galaxy smartphone cases headlined by the Note 20 Ultra S-View Flip Cover for $34.90 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate today’s offer is good for a 30% price cut and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s S-View Cover protects your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a folio-style design that won’t add too much bulk. Comprised of an antimicrobial material, it clicks onto the back of your device and sports a front flap that folds closed when not in use. There’s also a transparent cutout for keeping tabs on notifications and more. Over 370 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $10.

Other Samsung Galaxy case deals:

Samsung Note 20 Ultra S-View Flip Cover features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G S-View Flip Cover, tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen. With a lower profile design, the time and your notifications are just a glance away. Antimicrobial property is applied as a coating to protect the phone cover.

