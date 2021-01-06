FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 68% on official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases and more from $10

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
68% off $10

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Samsung Galaxy smartphone cases headlined by the Note 20 Ultra S-View Flip Cover for $34.90 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate today’s offer is good for a 30% price cut and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s S-View Cover protects your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a folio-style design that won’t add too much bulk. Comprised of an antimicrobial material, it clicks onto the back of your device and sports a front flap that folds closed when not in use. There’s also a transparent cutout for keeping tabs on notifications and more. Over 370 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $10.

Other Samsung Galaxy case deals:

For additional ways to upgrade your EDC or score some new gear for your handset, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning. We’re seeing a collection of chargers and other essentials for your handset.

Samsung Note 20 Ultra S-View Flip Cover features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G S-View Flip Cover, tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen. With a lower profile design, the time and your notifications are just a glance away. Antimicrobial property is applied as a coating to protect the phone cover.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash C...
Crock-Pot’s Multi-Cooker + air fryer lid is up to...
CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey ...
Clean up any mess with Stanley’s 6-gal. 4HP wet/d...
Don’t overlook Amazon’s $10 Campus Backpack...
Apple’s cellular iPad mini 5 returns to Black Fri...
Amazon has the 96-load Tide Laundry Detergent Eco-Box d...
AmazonBasics’ on-camera microphone ups your video...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy handsets: Z Flip $409 off, S20 FE $600, more from $445

$445+ Learn More
Reg. $73

Glad’s antimicrobial Stainless Steel Step Trash Can fights odors at $60 (Reg. $73)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $179+

Crock-Pot’s Multi-Cooker + air fryer lid is up to $110 off for today only at $90

$90 Learn More

CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, more

Read more Learn More
$34.50 off

Clean up any mess with Stanley’s 6-gal. 4HP wet/dry vacuum at $58 shipped (Reg. $92.50)

$58 Learn More
50% off

Add a 4.2-Qt. air fryer to your cooking arsenal at $30 shipped for today only (50% off)

$30 Learn More
39% off

Don’t overlook Amazon’s $10 Campus Backpack (Save 39%)

$10 Learn More
$128.50 off

Apple’s cellular iPad mini 5 returns to Black Friday price following $128.50 discount

$400.50 Learn More