Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (40% off), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers its 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand for $16.19 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code TJOSJM89 at checkout. Usually fetching $27, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This 10W Qi charging stand looks to simplify your nightstand or desk by powering up two devices at once. On top of its main 10W Qi stand that props up your smartphone, there’s also a 5W pad on the back for refueling AirPods and the like. Rated 5/5 stars so far.

Charge up to two devices,7.5W wireless charging stand for iPhone, AirPods Pro at 5W.For Samsung can support 10W fast charging and for Qi-enabled devices at the same time. Rigorously tested to ensure safety, interoperability and energy e­fficiency in conjunction with the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).Provides over-voltage/current/heat/short circuit protection and foreign object detection,won’t get hot at all.

Landscape and Portrait,keep your device for sturdy, hands-free interaction when Face Time or Skype. Don’t fumble with your phone case. AUKEY wireless charger charges through most lightweight plastic cases – up to 3mm. Magnetic and Metallic objects will prevent charging.