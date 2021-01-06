FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Use a year of ABC Mouse to teach your kids in 2021 at an all-time low of $45 (60% off)

-
60% off $45

ABC Mouse is offering a year of its service for $45. This is a savings of 60% from its regular going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The best part is that your service will auto-renew at the discounted price until canceled, and won’t go up after your first year. With more than 850 lessons across 10 different levels, ABC Mouse is perfect for teaching your young ones at home. It uses a step-by-step learning technique that’s perfect for kids of all ages. ABC Mouse is available on Mac, Windows, iPhone, iPad, and Android, meaning that it’ll work on just about any platform you have at home. The platform teaches language, math, reading, science, art, and more, giving a well-rounded curriculum. Learn more about ABC Mouse here.

Looking for ways to keep your kids occupied outside of learning? Amazon’s Kids+ provides thousands of books, games, and movies, which is now under $20 for 12-months of the service. This amounts to 70% off and is the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time.

If you have a Kindle Kids for your little one, then today’s lead deal works perfectly. The ABC Mouse app is available on Amazon devices as a free download and will work on your existing Kindle tablets and more with ease.

ABC Mouse:

The Step-by-Step Learning Path presents the full ABCmouse.com curriculum in a carefullydesigned program of more than 850 lessons in ten levels. Asyour child completes each lesson, he or she is guided to the next one and is motivated to continue learning by ABCmouse.com’s Tickets and Rewards System.

