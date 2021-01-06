FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woot kicks off 1-day MacBook Pro and Air sale from $500 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished MacBook models. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight here is the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro i7 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,669.99. Down from the original $2,399 going rate, today’s offer is $529 below what you’d pay at Amazon right now for a new condition model and marks one of the best prices to date.

Centered around Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard and a larger Retina display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes outfitted with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as the Touch Bar with a physical escape key and power button. Includes a 90-day warranty. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the deals in today’s sale for even more discounts starting at $500. You’ll find a variety of Apple’s most recent and previous-generation machines on sale here, all of which come backed by the same 90-day warranty from Woot noted above. You’ll find even more ways to upgrade your setup right here.

Then be sure to swing by our Apple guide for even more price cuts. We’re still seeing a pair of notable price cuts on Apple’s latest iPads, with the new Air at $40 off as well as $100 in savings on the 12.9-inch cellular iPad Pro. That’s alongside everything else right here.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. With an immersive 16-inch Retina display, superfast processors, next-generation graphics, the largest battery capacity ever in a MacBook Pro, a new Magic Keyboard, and massive storage, it’s the ultimate pro notebook for the ultimate user.

