Anker eufy P1 Smart Scale tracks with Apple Health, more for $28

-
Reg. $33 $28

Today only, Woot offers Anker’s eufy P1 Smart Scale for $27.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery charge will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $45 or more at Amazon. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked. eufy’s latest smart scale is capable of tracking all kinds of data, including weight, body fat, BMI, plus bone and muscle mass. It is also compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need the smart features here, shave over 50% off and go with this glass scale from Etekcity instead. With a sleek design and a digital display, it’s sure to get the job done in most applications. Not to mention it’s small enough to slide into your bathroom cabinets when not in use.

For more deals to jumpstart your 2021 routine, jump over to our sports and fitness guide for price drops on all of the latest gear. That includes a solid price-drop on TriggerPoint’s 12-inch CORE foam roller at $15 alongside a host of other deals.

Eufy P1 Smart Scale features:

  • HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.
  • USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.
  • ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

