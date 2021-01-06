TriggerPoint’s 12-inch CORE Foam Roller now 25% off at $15 Prime shipped + more

Amazon is now offering the 12-inch TriggerPoint CORE Foam Roller for $14.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 direct, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the 2020 Amazon Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. This solid-core, EVA foam roller is designed to help you loosen tense muscles after your new 2021 workouts and features a more durable build “than standard polypropylene rollers that can break down and become soft.” Along with the 1-year warranty, this model has a multi-density GRID pattern to provide targeted compression that’s ideal for “self-massage, relieving pain and improving flexibility.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if you’re just after a basic foam roller to give the whole process a try, consider the highly-rated LuxFit options starting from under $10 Prime shipped. You won’t get the fancy grid pattern here, but they do carry a 4+ star rating from over 15,000 Amazon customers. Plus, you’ll find even more options below.

More foam roller deals:

We also happen to be tracking some very notable protein deals to get your 2021 started off on the right foot. Alongside yesterday’s offers on KIND bars and Orgain plant-based protein, this morning’s Gold Box is filled with Optimum Nutrition products. Starting from $15.50, you’ll find all of the brand’s most popular whey powder as well as weight gainer, and more. Hit up our sports/fitness guide for even more.

More on the TriggerPoint CORE Foam Roller:

Solid-core, EVA foam roller is more durable than standard polypropylene rollers that can break down and become soft

Unique multi-density GRID pattern provides targeted compression ideal for self-massage, relieving pain and improving flexibility

The Versatile 12-inch length is perfect for most muscle groups

12-inch Trigger Point CORE foam roller; moderate compression

