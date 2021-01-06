TriggerPoint’s 12-inch CORE Foam Roller now 25% off at $15 Prime shipped + more

Amazon is now offering the 12-inch TriggerPoint CORE Foam Roller for $14.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 direct, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the 2020 Amazon Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. This solid-core, EVA foam roller is designed to help you loosen tense muscles after your new 2021 workouts and features a more durable build “than standard polypropylene rollers that can break down and become soft.” Along with the 1-year warranty, this model has a multi-density GRID pattern to provide targeted compression that’s ideal for “self-massage, relieving pain and improving flexibility.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
Now, if you’re just after a basic foam roller to give the whole process a try, consider the highly-rated LuxFit options starting from under $10 Prime shipped. You won’t get the fancy grid pattern here, but they do carry a 4+ star rating from over 15,000 Amazon customers. Plus, you’ll find even more options below.
More foam roller deals:
- 13-inch The Original Body Roller from $15 (Reg. $19)
- Epitomie Fitness VIBRA Vibrating Foam Roller $85 (Reg. $100)
- Select Amazon Basics Foam Rollers now 10% off
- And even more…
We also happen to be tracking some very notable protein deals to get your 2021 started off on the right foot. Alongside yesterday’s offers on KIND bars and Orgain plant-based protein, this morning’s Gold Box is filled with Optimum Nutrition products. Starting from $15.50, you’ll find all of the brand’s most popular whey powder as well as weight gainer, and more. Hit up our sports/fitness guide for even more.
