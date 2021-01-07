Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro gets a $60 price cut at Amazon

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,239 shipped. Down $60 from its list price, today’s deal falls within $40 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the first discount we’ve seen since the holiday season. This MacBook offers Apple’s latest technology, including the all-new M1 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. The 13-inch Retina display allows it to have up to 17-hours of battery life, easily lasting you all day before it’s time to charge again. Wi-Fi 6 and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, alongside Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 round out ample connectivity. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While we detail some official Apple Thunderbolt 3 adapters below, it’s hard to deny that Anker’s 8-in-1 hub is a fantastic buy. You’ll find 100W charging passthrough, 4K HDMI, multiple USB-A, and even SD/microSD, as well as Gigabit Ethernet available here. All of that comes through a single USB-C cable for just $60, making this a fantastic buy with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget, our Apple guide is full of other discounts today. Notably, you’ll find Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C adapters from $40, Apple Watch SE at $40 off, and even more.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!