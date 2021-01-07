Eve Button lets you quickly set HomeKit scenes, dim lights, and more at $42

Eve’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Button HomeKit Remote for $41.99 shipped. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen in over eight months and comes within $2 of our previous mention. Providing a way to control HomeKit accessories with a physical remote, the Eve Button sports an aluminum design that supports a variety of actions for setting scenes, dimming lights, and more. Its battery-powered design lets you take it pretty much anywhere in your house for some added versatility, as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can learn more in our review.

Those in the Philips Hue end of the HomeKit pool might find the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer to be a better buy at $40. This accessory provides an alternative way to command smart lights with a physical control, but unlike the Eve Button, secures to an existing light switch to offer dimming capabilities. You can learn more about it in our review, which largely agrees with the over 1,200 Amazon shoppers who have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Then go check out our smart home guide for some additional inspiration on upgrading your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. This morning saw a pair of meross dual outlet HomeKit plugs drop to $27, which is now being joined by Home Depot’s 1-day smart lock sale.

Eve Button features:

Eve Button puts instant control at everyone’s fingertips, offering yet another way to engage connected devices. It’s beyond convenient. It’s empowering. Eve Button communicates directly with your home hub, ensuring an effortless setup while eliminating the need for yet another bridge. Press once, press twice, or press and hold to control a light, power outlet, or any connected device in your home. Better yet, activate scenes in which multiple devices work in unison.

