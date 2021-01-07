Home Depot’s 1-day smart lock sale takes up to 40% off Schlage, Kwikset, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select smart door locks and hardware. All orders can enjoy free shipping today. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $199.99. Originally $298, it tends to be sold around $250 regularly. Today’s deal matches the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 575 Home Depot reviewers. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Those looking to change up the interior of their spaces will want to check out this 4-pack of Kwikset Balboa Ventian Bed/Bath Door Levers for $61.60. Regularly closer to $90, this is the best price we’ve tracked since August of 2020. You’ll receive four right- or left-handed door knobs for interior spaces with integrated locks. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale over on this landing page for more. You’ll find additional deals on a wide range of products to help take your security to the next level, including a selection of smart door locks and pad locks that are rarely discounted. Home Depot also has another lock sale going this week, which you can find our coverage of here.

Schlage Camelot features:

Control your home from anywhere with the Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Universal Accent Lever Handle set. It combines advanced features and compatibility with your home automation system, freeing you from the hassles of using keys. The Accent lever features an elegant wave-like design that effortlessly matches a room’s style without overshadowing it, while the Camelot handle set’s scalloped architectural details add instant charm.

