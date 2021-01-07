EVERSPACE 2 is finally being released on PC through Steam on January 18. Though being launched as an early access game, the title is finally coming off Kickstarter and into the mainstream through one of the most used gaming platforms on PC: Steam. The demo is available for download now, but the full game comes later this month. What all does EVERSPACE 2 bring to the table? Head below to find out.

EVERSPACE 2 offers an “exciting journey”

If you’ve not heard of EVERSPACE 2, we’ll break down what the core game is and why you might like it. The game is based around being a “fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter with deep exploration in space and on planets…” You’ll be able to loot, enjoy RPG elements, mine, and trade here, though it’s unclear how much multiplayer will be available. There’s a “thoughtful story” that is set in a “vivid, handcrafted open world full of secrets and perils.” Your goal? To become human after all. The campaign will have you make friends who have their own story to tell, and they’ll even join on side missions and provide certain benefits are you progress toward the endgame.

Explore space, discover alien species, and unveil mysteries

EVERSPACE 2 is a space game, after all. And, what’s a space game without alien species and deep mysteries. That’s what the game is all about, outside of the main story line, after all. As you discover new things in your journey, you’ll need to watch your back: outlaw clans are around many corners. There are specific areas that are “high-risk/high-reward” where you’ll be able to grab that “ultra-special gear,” but, getting the gear isn’t the hard part. Once you have it, you’ll need “some serious piloting skills” to escape the enemy…Do you have what it takes?

Pricing and availability for EVERSPACE 2

EVERSPACE 2 will be available on Steam for $39.99 starting January 18 as an early access title. Right now, you can download the demo free of charge and give it a try if it’s something you’re interested in picking up.

9to5Toys take

I’m super interested in EVERSPACE 2. While I never played the first game, I’ve been spending hours in No Man’s Sky after the Next Generation update late last year. Playing on both Series X and PC, I love exploring the universe, discovering new species, and thwarting space pirates as they attack what could be my next freighter. The single-player aspect of EVERSPACE 2 has me quite intrigued, and I will likely check it out at some point once I reach the center of the galaxy in No Man’s Sky.

