Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week takes up to 70% off door locks, lights, more

Home Depot, as part of its Pro Special Buy of the Week, is taking up to 70% off various door locks, lights, tools, and more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is a 2-pack of Schlage Camelot Stain Electronic Door Locks for $199.74. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $250 for this bundle. Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,400 Home Depot reviewers. More below.

Looking to upgrade the interior space of your home? Check out this 4-pack of Schlage Georgian Bronze Bed/Bath Knobs for $63.96. That’s a savings of around $25 from the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked since October. This 4-pack delivers functionality for both right- and left-handed doors with integrated locks and more. Ideal for a simple upgrade to bed and bathroom doors around your house. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on everyday essentials for your home, including locks, lighting, and tools. Then jump over to our home goods guide for additional price drops on toasters, stainless steel tumblers, and much more.

Schlage Camelot features:

Control your home from anywhere with the Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Universal Accent Lever Handle set. It combines advanced features and compatibility with your home automation system, freeing you from the hassles of using keys. The Accent lever features an elegant wave-like design that effortlessly matches a room’s style without overshadowing it, while the Camelot handle set’s scalloped architectural details add instant charm. Our Aged Bronze finish is inspired by traditional design, featuring warm, copper tones that break through its darker, aged exterior. Plus, it’s been designed and tested with strength and durability in mind.

