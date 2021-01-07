High-protein Quest peanut butter cup deals: 48-pack for $37.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering 2-boxes of Quest Nutrition Peanut Butter Cups for $37.49 shipped. Simply add a quantity of two to your cart to redeem the special price. Each box contains twelve 2-packs of peanut butter cups for a total of 48. While your protein powder reserve might be ready to go for the new year, these peanut butter cups offer up a deliciously healthy way to supplement your 2021 workout regimen throughout the day. Alongside just 1-gram of sugar and net carbs, they carry 11-grams of protein and nine essential amino acids. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re unsure about the peanut butter cups or are just looking for something more affordable, opt for the Quest Nutrition Peanut Chocolate Crunch Snack Bars. You can score a 12-pack for $15 Prime shipped with 10-grams of protein a pop. They also carry a stellar 4+ star rating but from over 4,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of health supplements, today’s Amazon Gold Box is loaded with superfoods, probiotics, vitamins and more from just $3. We are also still tracking some notable deals on organic, plant-based protein powder and some great workout equiptment offers right here.

More on the Quest Peanut Butter Cups:

Quest Peanut Butter Cups are indulgent treats that satisfy your sweet tooth with less than 1g of sugar and 1g of net carbs per serving. The Quest Peanut Butter Cups are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids. Quest Peanut butter cups have 4g of fiber per serving to provide your body with a satiating boost of fiber.

