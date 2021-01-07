FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

High-protein Quest peanut butter cup deals: 48-pack for $37.50 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSports-FitnessQuest
Reg. $50 $37.50

Amazon is now offering 2-boxes of Quest Nutrition Peanut Butter Cups for $37.49 shipped. Simply add a quantity of two to your cart to redeem the special price. Each box contains twelve 2-packs of peanut butter cups for a total of 48. While your protein powder reserve might be ready to go for the new year, these peanut butter cups offer up a deliciously healthy way to supplement your 2021 workout regimen throughout the day. Alongside just 1-gram of sugar and net carbs, they carry 11-grams of protein and nine essential amino acids. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re unsure about the peanut butter cups or are just looking for something more affordable, opt for the Quest Nutrition Peanut Chocolate Crunch Snack Bars. You can score a 12-pack for $15 Prime shipped with 10-grams of protein a pop. They also carry a stellar 4+ star rating but from over 4,000 Amazon customers. 

Speaking of health supplements, today’s Amazon Gold Box is loaded with superfoods, probiotics, vitamins and more from just $3. We are also still tracking some notable deals on organic, plant-based protein powder and some great workout equiptment offers right here

More on the Quest Peanut Butter Cups:

Quest Peanut Butter Cups are indulgent treats that satisfy your sweet tooth with less than 1g of sugar and 1g of net carbs per serving.  The Quest Peanut Butter Cups are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids. Quest Peanut butter cups have 4g of fiber per serving to provide your body with a satiating boost of fiber. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Sports-Fitness Quest

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Govee’s 32.8-foot Bluetooth/Wi-Fi RGBIC + RGBWW s...
Amazon’s offering the Hot Tools Hair Dryer for $6...
Steel abs await with Sunny Health & Fitness’...
Save up to 45% on Razer PC gaming mice, headsets, mics,...
Polaroid Pop instant 20MP camera/printer also records 1...
Refresh your kitchen for 2021 with Le Creuset’s l...
De’Longhi sleek Ceramic Compact Heater wields a t...
Monoprice takes up to 20% off standing desks, workstati...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

New Year’s protein deals from $12: Orgain plant-based, Optimum Nutrition, more

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s 2-pack of stainless steel tumblers hits the all-time low at $20 Prime shipped

$20 Learn More
50% off

Orvis Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, sweaters, accessories, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Dark Rage, Lecture Notes, Titan Quest, more

FREE+ Learn More
67% off

Expand your reading list with up to 67% off digital Star Wars comics from $1

$1 Learn More

Anker expands Nebula projector lineup with new ‘Solar’ portable model, more

Learn More
Reg. $39

Pick up these Filmage screen recorder and video converter apps today for $20 (Reg. $39)

$20 Learn More
Up to 33% off

Govee’s 32.8-foot Bluetooth/Wi-Fi RGBIC + RGBWW smart LED light strips fall as low as $24

From $24 Learn More