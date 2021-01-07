Load up on superfoods and health supplements at Amazon today from $3 (Up to 44% off)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 44% off Garden of Life probiotics and supplements as well as add a series of Vitacup Superfood coffee and tea. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings, from thousands in many cases. With new year’s health resolutions in place now, this is a great time to stock up on vitamins and health supplements as well as superfood coffees and teas with turmeric, MCT oil, and more. The deals start from just over $3 Prime shipped for the whole family and you’ll find our top picks down below. 

More Gold Box health supplement deals:

***Note: Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on each of the listing pages below to redeem the lowest possible price, then cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries.

We also have some protein-laden snack and whey powder deals to look at as well. Those include the Jack Link’s Beef Sticks and these New Year’s protein deals from $12. On the gear side of things, we have some solid foam roller price drops to browse through as well as even more in our sports/fitness deal hub. Just remember there are plenty of top-tier fitness trackers on sale right now as well. 

More on the Garden of Life Men’s Probiotics:

  • Digestion support: This once daily probiotic supplement contains Lactobaccilus acidophilus and Bifidobacteria for digestive health and constipation relief
  • Probiotics for men: Specially formulated probiotic for men’s specific health needs and colon support
  • Immune support: This dietary supplement has 50 billion CFU and 15 probiotic strains for immune system health
  • Shelf stable probiotics: This 50 billion probiotic comes in 30 one daily capsules; No refrigeration required
  • Hypoallergenic probiotic: Our probiotics supplement is dairy free, gluten free, soy free, and vegetarian

