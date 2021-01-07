Today, Satechi is expanding its collection of Apple accessories with a refreshed multi-angle iPad stand and four backlight keyboards. Sporting the brand’s signature aluminum designs, the new desktop peripherals look to expand your Apple workstation. Head below for a closer look at the new unveils and how to take advantage of a launch discount.

Satechi debuts four new backlit keyboards

Headlining the announcements from Satechi today are four new additions to its lineup of keyboards. With four new styles to choose from, Satechi has a collection of backlit offerings to upgrade your setup. And since we’re talking about Satechi here, the entire lineup is geared toward pairing with your Apple setup. There’s the brand’s signature space gray aluminum build here as well as a macOS-focused keyboard layout to complete the package.

Starting things out, there’s a pair of wired backlit keyboards that come in either compact or full-sized form factors. Each of the Slim X1 and X3 keyboards come equipped with low-profile designs with USB-C connectivity. You’ll find dedicated media controls on the top row as well as the optional number pad on the X3 version.

Then fitting into the same two sizes, Satechi also has a pair of Bluetooth backlit keyboards available now, as well. Both the wireless Slim X1 and X3 peripherals are equipped with USB-C ports for refueling the internal battery and sport multi-device Bluetooth capabilities. There’s the same key layouts as the wired versions, as well as much of the same premium build.

Aluminum iPad stand announced, as well

On top of its new keyboards, Satechi is also debuting a refreshed version of its iPad stand today, as well. Meant as a companion to the other new peripherals announced today, the desktop stand sports a space gray colorway and aluminum build to fit in with the rest of Satechi’s portfolio.

With a floating hinge design, Satechi’s Desktop Stand props up your device with two points of articulation to help achieve the perfect viewing angle. It can also fully collapse into a more compact form factor for throwing in your bag or just taking up less space in on the desk.

Now available for purchase

All of the new workstation upgrades from Satechi are now available for purchase. It’s lineup of backlit keyboards start at $59.99 for the standard wired version, with the Bluetooth model selling for $69.99. The full-sized offerings step up to $69.99 and $89.99 price points for the wired and wireless versions respectively. Then as for the other new release, the Satechi Desktop iPad Stand enters with a $44.99 price tag.

Right now, Satechi is also running 20% off sale on the lot of new releases. Just apply code WFH2020 at checkout on any of the keyboards or the desktop stand to mark down the prices.

9to5Toys’ Take

All of Satechi’s new releases are certainly notable additions to its stable, but the backlit keyboards are certainly the highlights. Previously, Satechi only had a single one of these peripherals in its stable, so now there’s plenty of flexibility for those looking to upgrade their workstation. Pricing is pretty solid all-around here considering you’re getting the usual premium build quality that Satechi has come to be known for.

