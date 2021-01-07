FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi debuts lineup of backlit aluminum keyboards alongside new iPad stand [Deal]

-
mac accessoriesNewsSatechi
Read more

Today, Satechi is expanding its collection of Apple accessories with a refreshed multi-angle iPad stand and four backlight keyboards. Sporting the brand’s signature aluminum designs, the new desktop peripherals look to expand your Apple workstation. Head below for a closer look at the new unveils and how to take advantage of a launch discount.

Satechi debuts four new backlit keyboards

Headlining the announcements from Satechi today are four new additions to its lineup of keyboards. With four new styles to choose from, Satechi has a collection of backlit offerings to upgrade your setup. And since we’re talking about Satechi here, the entire lineup is geared toward pairing with your Apple setup. There’s the brand’s signature space gray aluminum build here as well as a macOS-focused keyboard layout to complete the package.

Starting things out, there’s a pair of wired backlit keyboards that come in either compact or full-sized form factors. Each of the Slim X1 and X3 keyboards come equipped with low-profile designs with USB-C connectivity. You’ll find dedicated media controls on the top row as well as the optional number pad on the X3 version.

Then fitting into the same two sizes, Satechi also has a pair of Bluetooth backlit keyboards available now, as well. Both the wireless Slim X1 and X3 peripherals are equipped with USB-C ports for refueling the internal battery and sport multi-device Bluetooth capabilities. There’s the same key layouts as the wired versions, as well as much of the same premium build.

Aluminum iPad stand announced, as well

On top of its new keyboards, Satechi is also debuting a refreshed version of its iPad stand today, as well. Meant as a companion to the other new peripherals announced today, the desktop stand sports a space gray colorway and aluminum build to fit in with the rest of Satechi’s portfolio.

With a floating hinge design, Satechi’s Desktop Stand props up your device with two points of articulation to help achieve the perfect viewing angle. It can also fully collapse into a more compact form factor for throwing in your bag or just taking up less space in on the desk.

Now available for purchase

All of the new workstation upgrades from Satechi are now available for purchase. It’s lineup of backlit keyboards start at $59.99 for the standard wired version, with the Bluetooth model selling for $69.99. The full-sized offerings step up to $69.99 and $89.99 price points for the wired and wireless versions respectively. Then as for the other new release, the Satechi Desktop iPad Stand enters with a $44.99 price tag.

Right now, Satechi is also running 20% off sale on the lot of new releases. Just apply code WFH2020 at checkout on any of the keyboards or the desktop stand to mark down the prices.

9to5Toys’ Take

All of Satechi’s new releases are certainly notable additions to its stable, but the backlit keyboards are certainly the highlights. Previously, Satechi only had a single one of these peripherals in its stable, so now there’s plenty of flexibility for those looking to upgrade their workstation. Pricing is pretty solid all-around here considering you’re getting the usual premium build quality that Satechi has come to be known for.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iP...
Sonnet launches new eGPU docks with support for Pro Dis...
CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey ...
New LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vacuum can mop and empty...
This highly-rated swiveling aluminum MacBook stand is d...
Nordstom’s new Reset section has you ready to tak...
Samsung debuts 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame, fir...
A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian a...
Show More Comments

Related

CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, more

Read more Learn More

Synology debuts new AMD-powered 8-bay DS1821+ NAS with 2.3GB/s speeds

Read more Learn More
Reg. $200

The “world’s smartest pressure cooker” with built-in scale drops to $120 shipped (Reg. $200)

$120 Learn More
$39 off

Apple Watch SE goes on sale again with nearly $40 in savings

$270 Learn More
87% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case $2 (87% off), more

$2 Learn More
50% off

Levi’s offering extra 50% off sale styles including popular denim, outerwear, more from $13

From $13 Learn More

Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 lineup

Learn More
Reg. $350

WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS handles Plex and more at $299.50 (Reg. $350)

$299.50 Learn More