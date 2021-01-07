FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sennheiser’s HD 458BT ANC headphones pack USB-C, 30-hour battery, more at $100 (50% off)

50% off $100

Best Buy is offering the Sennheiser HD 458BT Bluetooth 5.0 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $99.98 shipped. Today’s deal matches our last mention and saves you 50% from its list price. Utilizing Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you’ll find support for both AAC and AptX Low Latency codecs here. There’s also active noise cancellation so you can block out distractions while focusing on studying or work. 30-hour battery life is also present, which can be quickly topped off thanks to USB-C fast charging. You’ll also find “intuitive controls” for both Siri and Google Assistant here, and the Sennheiser App makes it simple to EQ your headset for music, podcasts, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Fine with ditching the Sennheiser namesake? Well, picking up the COWIN E7 active noise cancelling headphones are available for $48 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While you’re not obtaining the quality that Sennheiser is known for, you’re saving over 50% of what today’s lead deal would cost. Plus, this is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 60,000 happy shoppers, giving you peace of mind that this is a great buy.

Prefer Apple’s headphones? Well, today, the deals on AirPods start as low as $85. You’ll find standard AirPods available here, with either the wired or wireless charging case in refurbished condition. A 90-day warranty is included with your purchase, ensuring you know that these headphones will work upon arrival or be replaced at no expense.

More about Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC Headphones:

  • Bluetooth 5. 0 technology for effortlessly reliable connectivity including AAC and AptX Low Latency codec support
  • Active noise cancellation for uninterrupted listening pleasure
  • 30-hour battery life with USB-C fast charging
  • Intuitive controls including Virtual Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant
  • Sennheiser App support providing an equalizer, Podcast Mode and Firmware updates
  • Included components: HD 450BT wireless headphones, audio cable USB-C charging cable, carry case, quick guide & safety guide

