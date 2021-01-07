AirPods start at $85 with these rare refurbished deals, today only

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished Apple AirPods from $84.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 2nd generation model with wired charging case for $89.99. Originally $159, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $20.

Apple’s AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in. A 90-day warranty applies.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. You can still score various Series 6 Apple Watch models on sale from $339, which is a $60 discount from the regular going rate, alongside a host of other discounts.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!