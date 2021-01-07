WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS handles Plex and more at $299.50 (Reg. $350)

Amazon offers the WD 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS for $299.67 shipped. Down from $350, like you’ll still pay at Best Buy, you’re saving over $50 here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve tracked in over ten months and one of the lowest prices to date. WD’s My Cloud Ultra NAS delivers a 2-bay design that’s perfect for handling routine Time Machine backups and even Plex media server capabilities. It comes outfitted with 4TB of storage and features a Gigabit Ethernet port as well as a pair of USB 3.0 inputs. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather build out a NAS for yourself, going with Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay NAS at $170 is a more affordable starting point. It’s not quite as powerful as the lead deal and you’ll have to supply your own hard drives, but this will surely get the job done for Time Machine and the like. Check out how it can be put to use for routine backups in our hands-on coverage.

Those hoping to overhaul the rest of their networking setup without having to pay full price are also in luck, as we’re seeing a series of NETGEAR Orbi mesh systems on sale from $141 right now. Headlining is the brand’s new Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem system at an all-time low of $400.

WD 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS features:

Organize your media collection in a single place on this high-performance NAS solution, and access it securely from anywhere. With My Cloud EX2 Ultra, you get ultra-fast transfer speeds for smooth HD streaming. Plus, you’ll be able to automatically sync content across computers, easily share files and folders, and enjoy multiple backup options so you can create your own personalized system with ease.

