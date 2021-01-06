NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem falls to low of $400, more from $141

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router with DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $399.99 shipped. Down from its usual $450 going rate, today’s offer is the very first price cut on one of NETGEAR’s most recent additions to its stable of networking gear. Serving as a notable all-in-one upgrade to your setup, you’ll be able to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that’s backed by a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 modem. It provides up to 2,500-square feet of space as well as 4.2Gb/s speeds. Plus, by replacing your rental unit with this Comcast-approved modem, you’ll be able to save upwards of $168 per year. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Other NETGEAR Orbi deals include:

Or if you’d rather just upgrade the modem instead of grabbing a new mesh Wi-Fi system, we’re still tracking a discount on this ARRIS Gigabit-ready DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem at $149. That’s on top of these TP-Link price cuts from $30, as well as everything else in our networking guide.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology, the NETGEAR Orbi whole home WiFi system comes with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and provides a robust smart home experience. Enjoy WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief with the perk of automatic firmware updates and save up to $168 per year by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees.

