FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arlo Q delivers 1080p feeds at one of its best prices ever: $80 (Reg. $110)

-
AmazonSmart HomeArlo
$30 off $80

Amazon offers the Arlo Q 1080p Security Camera for $79.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but trends more recently around $120. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, 2-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. It’s also a great option for expanding your interior recording if you’re already rolling with Arlo. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 7,200 Amazon customers.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14-days. Not to mention, its smaller footprint won’t take up too much space in your setup. Learn more here.

For more on the smart home side of things, don’t miss Home Depot’s Pro Special Buy of the Week, which includes notable price drops on door locks and more. You can see all of our top picks on this landing page.

Arlo Q features:

  • Stream live video 24/7 and watch past recordings in sharp 1080p HD resolution from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, tablet, or computer
  • Save on expensive subscription fees with free cloud storage that lets you view, share, and download recordings from the past 7 days at no cost. No contract required.
  • Receive instant alerts on your mobile phone whenever motion or sound is detected. Wi-Fi range 300 feet line of sight

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Arlo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Today’s Gold Box offers up top-rated Takeya bottl...
Save a few dollars on Apple’s new MagSafe charger...
Dremel’s expansive rotary tool kit drops to Amazo...
Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro gets a $60 price cut at Am...
GOOLOO’s 1500A portable jump starter returns to $...
Save 40% when updating your outdoor lighting with a dus...
AmazonBasics backpacks, laptop sleeves, and suitcases p...
The Swimline Harbor Master Patrol Boat converts to a po...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 50% off

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale discounts HomePod mini bundles, Chromebooks, more

Shop now Learn More
Up to 47%

Today’s Gold Box offers up top-rated Takeya bottles and pitchers from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $39

Save a few dollars on Apple’s new MagSafe charger with first discount

$37 Learn More
Reg. $119

Dremel’s expansive rotary tool kit drops to Amazon low at $85.50 (Reg. $119)

$85.50 Learn More
Reg. $749+

iPhone deals start at $380 today only: XS/Max, XR, more (Refurb)

From $380 Learn More

EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18, bringing with it an “exciting journey”

Learn More
$60 off

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro gets a $60 price cut at Amazon

$1,239 Learn More
38% off

GOOLOO’s 1500A portable jump starter returns to $49.50 at 38% off on Amazon

$49.50 Learn More