Block unwanted calls and messages with RoboKiller for $30 (Reg. $39)

Receiving calls three times every day from sales agents or scammers is enough to make anyone mad. RoboKiller blocks 99% of these unwanted calls, meaning you can enjoy a little peace. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription of RoboKiller for just $29.99 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Many spam calls nowadays are made by “robocallers” — software that is programmed to dial your number over and over again.

As featured on NBC and Wired, RoboKiller uses technology to fight back. Available on iOS and Android, this app answers incoming calls from telemarketers and hangs up on your behalf. 

The app blocks 1.1 million known spam numbers, intercepting both calls and messages. RoboKiller can even detect number spoofing, where sales agents on the other side of the world try to mimic a local number.

While RoboKiller handles spam automatically, you still maintain full control. The app lets you block new nuisance numbers, and white list calls from people you know. 

RoboKiller is rated at 4.5 stars on the App Store and 4 stars on Google Play. It’s very easy to use, and there is no limit on the protection.

Get a one-year subscription for $29.99 (Reg. $39), two-year subscription for $49.99 (Reg. $79), or a three-year subscription for $69.99 (Reg. $119).

