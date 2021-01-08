FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil’s Hello 2021 Sale offers extra 40% off popular styles + 30% off all wallets and bags

Fossil takes an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code SEEYA2020 at checkout during its Hello 2021 sale. Plus, save 30% off all bags and wallets when you apply NEWYEAR30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your everyday style with the men’s Grant Luggage Leather Watch. This style will easily elevate your look and it’s versatile to dress up or down. It’s currently marked down to $63 and originally was priced at $149. You can choose from an array of color options and you can also switch out the bands as well. Plus, Fossil offers free engraving to personalize your watch too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the current Levi’s Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off already-marked down styles.

