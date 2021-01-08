OWC is starting off the year by launching its latest Mac peripherals, this time geared towards Apple’s latest M1 machines. Headlined by its very first Thunderbolt 4 dock, OWC has a stable of new hubs and accessories on the way for upgrading your workstation. Head below for a closer look at the new OWC Thunderbolt 4 Dock and everything else on the way.

OWC debuts new Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Amongst all of OWC’s new releases here, its very first Thunderbolt 4 dock is stealing the show as one of the only hubs on the market geared specifically towards Apple’s lineup of M1 Macs. Providing a single cable setup, the dock offers a whopping 11 ports for expanding the connectivity of the most recent MacBooks or mini, as well as older machines in Apple’s stable.

Aside from just being based around the newer Thunderbolt 4 technology, OWC differentiates its upcoming dock with the inclusion of four Thunderbolt slots. While one of those will be used to connect with your Mac and to supply 90W of power, the other three allow for pairing with a variety of other peripherals from displays to high-speed SSDs and more. And on the topic of displays, the OWC Thunderbolt 4 Dock is capable of driving a pair of 4K monitors or upwards of 8K resolutions with a single output.

Then on top of its display connectivity, you’ll also find four USB-A slots to go alongside its 3.5mm audio interface, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card reader. There’s also backwards compatibility, so anyone still rocking an Intel Mac with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity will be able to take advantage of the dock, as well. It enters with a $249 price tag.

OWC is also expanding its stable with three additional devices alongside the Thunderbolt 4 Dock. And just like the aforementioned hub, everything else here is sharing the same focus on Apple’s latest M1 Mac lineup.

Offering a more portable solution for expanding your Mac’s connectivity is the OWC USB-C Travel Dock E. Sporting a travel-ready form-factor, it packs three USB-A ports into a design that’ll fit in the palm of your hand alongside Gigabit Ethernet and an SD card slot. An HDMI output capable of driving 4K 60Hz displays completes the package at a $64.99 price tag.

Then OWC has a pair of new storage devices on the way, as well. Headlining is the OWC Envoy Pro FX, a portable Thunderbolt 4 SSD complete with a rugged IP67 design and up to 2.8GB/s transfer speeds. There’s also some added drop protection and a heat dissipating aluminum housing. Pricing starts at $169 for the 240GB model, but climbs up to $479 for those in need of 2TB of portable storage.

There’s also the OWC U2 Shuttle, which delivers four hot-swappable NVMe drive bays to machines with a 3.5-inch hard drive slot. It supports up to 16TB of storage and can be configured with different selections of drives starting at $149.99 for the barebones model.

All of the new OWC releases, including its Thunderbolt 4 dock, are now available for pre-order and are slated to begin shipping at the end of the month.

