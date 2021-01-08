FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vegan and plant-based protein powder up to 25% off today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 25% off Vega plant protein powders and shakes. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Vega Sport Premium Vanilla Protein Powder for $28.49 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $40 and originally $55, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. If you’re opting for the Subscribe & Save offer today, make sure to be aware of any automatic charges that may be coming down the line. You’ll receive 1.8-pounds of protein powder with this offer, which should last you around a month with typical servings. It’s completely plant-based and vegan, making it a suitable option for many. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 6,000 Amazon reviewers.

For a more robust option, consider the 4-pound Mocha Protein Powder for $55.09 with Subscribe & Save. Originally $90, it’s trended more recently around $80. You’ll find may of the same proteins featured in today’s lead deal here, except with more powder in the container and a mocha flavoring. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here more flavors, larger containers, and additional deals on everyday protein must-haves. Then jump over to today’s other Gold Box, which features drink containers that will go beautifully with the protein powder offer detailed above. Check out the entire sale here.

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder features:

Help rebuild muscle after a tough workout with Vega Sport Vanilla Protein Powder.  You’ll get 30 grams of plant-based protein, 5g BCAAs, 2 billion CFU of probiotics (bacillus coagulans), and tart cherry to support recovery post workout.

