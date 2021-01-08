Today’s Gold Box offers up top-rated Takeya bottles and pitchers from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 47% off Takeya Bottles and Pitchers. Prices start at $11.11 with free shipping available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Takeya Originals 32-ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $15.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $30 but has trended closer to $25 in recent months. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. This water bottle sports a 32-ounce capacity with a stainless steel design, making it a great option for toting around water and more. It’s made to keep beverages cold for up to a day and hot for as long as 12-hours. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 20,000 Amazon customers. Head below for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale over on this landing page for more deals from Takeya. Just be sure to act fast if something catches your eye, many listings have already begun to sell out this morning. Meanwhile, our home goods guide continues to be your 1-stop location for the latest deals on kitchenwares, garage essentials, and more. Make sure to check out our coverage of the latest Le Cruset offerings coming down the line, as well.

Takeya Originals Water Bottle features:

Takeya Originals Stainless Steel Water Bottle keeps beverages ice-cold for 24 hrs, and hot for up to 12 hrs with double-wall insulation. This BPA-Free, food-grade water bottle won’t transfer flavors and does not sweat.

