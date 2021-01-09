Log blood pressure to Apple Health with QardioArm’s Wireless Monitor: $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match of the best price we have tracked since August. With support for iPhone, Android, Apple Watch, Kindle, and more, this unit works with nearly any modern device you can throw at it. The Qardio Heart Health app logs blood pressure stats over time, helping users keep track of their progress. It integrates with Apple Health, making it a cinch for iOS users to quickly and securely track stats at a glance. Battery life is said to last “up to a year with frequent use.” Wireless connectivity promotes cable-free health check-ups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If blood pressure isn’t an incredibly important measurement for you at this time, perhaps consider grabbing Amazfit Band 5 instead at $40. It wields a blood oxygen sensor, 15-day battery life, Alexa integration, and the list goes on. This band boasts affordability with value that’s hard to beat. Read all about it in our release coverage.

For those of you that would prefer to wear a traditional timepiece, be sure to check out today’s fresh roundup of watches. Leading the pack is Fossil’s Townsman Mechanical offering at $115 off. Believe it or not, it never requires a battery, light, or any external power source to keep running. This is thanks to an automatic-winding movement. Swing by the list of discounts to find more priced from $76.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Easily monitor your blood pressure in the comfort of your home, when traveling, or at work, trusted by healthcare professionals. Refer to the manual for the best results.

Wireless, connects to your smartphone via free App. Works with Apple Watch or Android Wear (iOS 10.0 or later, Kindle, Android 5 or later, Android Wear and Apple Watch. Requires Bluetooth 4.0.and up).

This stylish, very light and portable, one-piece wide-range cuff fits standard to large adult upper arms 8.7-14.6 in circumference (22-37cm), fully wireless, light, discrete. Battery life up to a year of frequent use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!