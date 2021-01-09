FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil’s Mechanical Watch never needs a battery, now $134 (Reg. $249), more from $76

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted some notable Timex, Fossil, and Citizen Eco-Drive watch discounts up to $115 off. Our top pick is the Fossil Townsman Automatic Stainless Steel Mechanical Watch for $133.98 shipped. That’s up to 46% off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best pricing we’ve tracked since August. When it comes to style, this Fossil offering knocks it out of the park. It features a skeleton dial, stainless steel case, and distressed leather band. Water-resistance withstands depths of up to 50-meters, ensuring it’s ready to be worn during summer swims. Despite having a mechanical design, this offering sports an automatic winding movement that eliminates the need for a battery. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $76.

More watches on sale:

If none of the deals above are catching your eye, swing by yesterday’s roundup to find stainless steel Citizen and Timex timepieces up to 50% off. Everything is still discounted, allowing you to cash in for as little as $64. The lead discount there boasts a 3-year battery, ensuring you’re up and running for a long period of time.

Fossil Townsman Mechanical Watch features:

  • Round Stainless Steel watch featuring skeleton dial with Roman numeral and stick indices in black
  • The automatic movement features a built-in rotor that’s powered by the motion of your wrist—no battery required.
  • Automatic self-wind movement with analog display
  • Distressed leather band with buckle closure

