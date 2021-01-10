FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eve Energy Strip offers HomeKit and Siri control for $85 (Reg. $100)

-
AmazonSmart HomeEve

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Strip with HomeKit compatibility for $84.99 shipped with the on-page coupon. That’s down from the regular $100 going rate and $5 under our previous mention. With HomeKit control, this isn’t your usual power strip. Thanks to Siri-enabled functionality, you’ll be able to individual control each outlet with your voice or via the Eve app. It also offers “advanced overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection.” Eve products are well-rated overall and we’ve loved other products from its HomeKit-friendly lineup.

If HomeKit isn’t a must-have, then save further and score a 4-pack of Smart Plugs at $26. With an ultra-slim design and support for Alexa and Google Home, there’s a lot to like on this model. You’ll also find automatic scheduling, just like the lead deal above, making it a suitable option for saving energy as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Dive into our smart home guide for all of the best deals for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-focused setup.

Eve Energy Strip features:

  • Individually control three power outlets with the app or Siri
  • Sync devices with your daily rhythm, and simulate presence while out or on vacation
  • Track total power consumption and see the projected cost
  • Safeguard electronics with advanced overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection
  • Save energy by turning off appliances that waste power in standby mode
  • Durable aluminum frame and onboard buttons with LED power status indicators
  • Generously spaced 90-degree outlets accommodate large power adapters

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Eve

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Case sees...
Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic packs a built-in LED display...
Save up to 26% on Kwikset’s latest smart locks: F...
Save up to 30% on protein powder, vitamins, and more fr...
Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB now $200 off ...
Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems return to all-ti...
Expand your Philips Hue setup with refurbished HomeKit ...
Let these robotic vacuums handle the chores in 2021 and...
Show More Comments

Related

$6 off

Get a 2-pack of Meross dual outlet HomeKit plugs for $27

$27 Learn More
Reg. $50

Eve Button lets you quickly set HomeKit scenes, dim lights, and more at $42

$42 Learn More
30% off

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to low of $23 (Save 30%), more from $22

$22 Learn More
Up to 30%

Home Depot takes up to 30% off pressure washers, snow blowers, more today only

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $49

Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Case sees first price cut to $26 (Save 47%)

$26 Learn More
Reg. $180

Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic packs a built-in LED display at $100 (Save $80)

$100 Learn More
26% off

Save up to 26% on Kwikset’s latest smart locks: Fingerprint $200, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on protein powder, vitamins, and more from $7, today only

From $7 Learn More