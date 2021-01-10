Eve Energy Strip offers HomeKit and Siri control for $85 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Strip with HomeKit compatibility for $84.99 shipped with the on-page coupon. That’s down from the regular $100 going rate and $5 under our previous mention. With HomeKit control, this isn’t your usual power strip. Thanks to Siri-enabled functionality, you’ll be able to individual control each outlet with your voice or via the Eve app. It also offers “advanced overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection.” Eve products are well-rated overall and we’ve loved other products from its HomeKit-friendly lineup.

If HomeKit isn’t a must-have, then save further and score a 4-pack of Smart Plugs at $26. With an ultra-slim design and support for Alexa and Google Home, there’s a lot to like on this model. You’ll also find automatic scheduling, just like the lead deal above, making it a suitable option for saving energy as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Individually control three power outlets with the app or Siri

Sync devices with your daily rhythm, and simulate presence while out or on vacation

Track total power consumption and see the projected cost

Safeguard electronics with advanced overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection

Save energy by turning off appliances that waste power in standby mode

Durable aluminum frame and onboard buttons with LED power status indicators

Generously spaced 90-degree outlets accommodate large power adapters

