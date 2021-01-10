Save up to 26% on Kwikset’s latest smart locks: Fingerprint $200, more from $170

Amazon currently offers the Kwikset Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $200.04 shipped. Down from $249, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. With four different ways to unlock, this connected deadbolt is a versatile option for upgrading your smart home. Alongside smartphone control and integration with Alexa and Assistant, there’s also a built-in fingerprint scanner capable of registering 50 different people. And for when you need it, there’s still the option of using a key. Rated 4/5 stars from over 120 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the built-in fingerprint scanning features can save even more on the standard Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $170.14 at Amazon. Down from the usual $229 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 26% price cut and marks one of the best deals to date. You’re looking at much of the same functionality as noted above, just a touchscreen display to unlock the front door instead of a fingerprint scanner. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Kwikset Halo Touch Smart Lock features:

The Halo Touch fingerprint smart lock allows you to simply use your unique fingerprint to lock and unlock your door. Halo Touch has Wi-Fi built-in that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network and smartphone for a secure smart home that does not require a third party smart home hub, panel, or subscription.

