Save up to 26% on Kwikset’s latest smart locks: Fingerprint $200, more from $170

Amazon currently offers the Kwikset Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $200.04 shipped. Down from $249, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. With four different ways to unlock, this connected deadbolt is a versatile option for upgrading your smart home. Alongside smartphone control and integration with Alexa and Assistant, there’s also a built-in fingerprint scanner capable of registering 50 different people. And for when you need it, there’s still the option of using a key. Rated 4/5 stars from over 120 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the built-in fingerprint scanning features can save even more on the standard Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $170.14 at Amazon. Down from the usual $229 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 26% price cut and marks one of the best deals to date. You’re looking at much of the same functionality as noted above, just a touchscreen display to unlock the front door instead of a fingerprint scanner. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Go check out all of the deals in today’s limited-time Philips Hue sale with prices from $24 on refurbished accessories. Then be sure to swing by our smart home guide for all of the other ongoing price cuts on gear for your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup.

Kwikset Halo Touch Smart Lock features:

The Halo Touch fingerprint smart lock allows you to simply use your unique fingerprint to lock and unlock your door. Halo Touch has Wi-Fi built-in that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network and smartphone for a secure smart home that does not require a third party smart home hub, panel, or subscription.

