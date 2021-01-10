Expand your Philips Hue setup with refurbished HomeKit bulbs, starter kits, more from $24

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue starter kits, bulbs, and accessories starting at $23.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the previous-generation Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Bulb at $34.49. Down from its original $50 price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. If you happened to get a Hue starter kit over the holidays or just want to expand an existing setup, this bulb is a notable addition with both dimmable white and color output. On top of being a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space, it’ll also let you take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting that just rolled out. Rated 4.7/5 stars and includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

There are also several other ways to expand or kickstart your Philips Hue setup in today’s sale, so be sure to shop all of the price cuts right here. On top of the single bulbs mentioned above, you can also lock-in refurbished savings on starter kits and more. Everything also includes the same 90-day warranty noted above.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance bulb features:

Let Philips Hue enlighten you with the 60W Equivalent A19 White and Color Ambiance Light Bulb. Just install the Hue bulbs, download the Philips Hue app, and sync them with the Hue Bridge (sold separately), and you’ll have complete control of your lamps and lighting fixtures. Now you can dim or brighten your light, set the mood with cool or warm lighting, and even put your light on a timer so they turn on as you get home from work.

