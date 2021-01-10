FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let these robotic vacuums handle the chores in 2021 and save up to 40%, deals from $90

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Yeedi robotic vacuums starting at $89.99. Free sipping is available across the board. Headlining is the Yeedi K700 Robot Vacuum at $189.99. Usually fetching $300, today’s offer saves you over 36%, matches the all-time low set back in October of last year and is only the second time we’ve seen that price to date. Yeedi’s K700 Robot Vacuum makes it so you won’t have to worry about manually doing the chores this year with dual vacuuming and mopping features, as well as a 110-minute runtime and 2000Pa of suction power. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s Yeedi robotic vacuum sale at Amazon before all of the price cuts expire at the end of the day. You’ll be able to lock-in up to 40% in savings on some more affordable offerings than the lead deal, but options that’ll still take care of the cleaning automatically throughout 2021.

Then hit up our home goods guide for even more. Whether you’re after some new kitchenware or other essentials for around the house, we’re tracking a collection of offers headlined by KitchenAid’s Food Chopper at $38. That’s on top of these ongoing Crest 3D Glamorous Whitestrips deals at $28.50 and more.

Yeedi K700 Robot Vacuum features:

Smart navigation with Camera Mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to map its surroundings, and plan a zigzag path to clean an entire level of your home, to avoid missing spots, more efficient and cleaner than random cleaning. The vacuuming mode can last for 110min, with the largest 2000Pa suction, perfect for cleaning pet hair, food fragments, pet food on the carpet. 

