Anker brings MagSafe-compatible accessories and new Thunderbolt 4 dock to CES

Following the announcement of its MagSafe-compatible iPhone accessories last week, the popular accessory-maker is back to do with a fresh back of products at CES 2021. This time around we’re getting a few more MagSafe-style accessories for the latest iPhones from Apple, along with new power banks, and a dock for Apple Watch, as well. Head below for full details.

Anker expands MagSafe-compatible offerings at CES

Anker is introducing a pair of new docks for Apple’s latest iPhones and Apple Watch. There are two models, including the PowerWave Go 3-in-1 stand, which offers a magnet that’s compatible with the latest iPhones and their magnetized backing. It offers wireless charging for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch along while a poartble detchable 10000mAh battery that can be leveraged as well on the other version. These two models will sell for $160 and $200 when they are released in March.

Anker is also slated to launch a new selection of iPhone 12 cases starting at $21 shortly after CES concludes. They’ll be available a range of different colors with integrated magnets, as well. All of which will be compatible with various MagSafe accessories, like Apple’s official wallet cases.

Thunderbolt 4 dock on the way too

Anker is also bringing its first Thunderbolt 4 dock to market in February. This will be a follow-up to the brand’s Thunderbolt 3 docks that we loved in our hands-on review last year. Priced at $200, these Thunderbolt 4 accessories will offer a handful of notable specs:

  • Charge laptops at up to 85W
  • Transfer files at up to 40 Gbps
  • Single display up to 8K@30Hz and dual display up to 4K@60Hz

Anker is expected to have even more new products on the way throughout CES 2021. We’ll have all the details here throughout the week and beyond into 2021.

