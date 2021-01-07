Following the release of Apple’s latest iPhones, a number of third-party accessory companies are introducing new add-ons to go alongside. Most notably, the inclusion of the new MagSafe adapter brings a whole new level of functionality for users, with faster charging, strong magnets for docks, and more. Popular accessory-maker Anker is joining the party with a pair of new add-ons for the latest iPhones, including a more affordable version of Apple’s own MagSafe adapter. Head below for full details on today’s announcement.

Anker intros new line of MagSafe accessories

We have long expected that Anker would introduce its own line of MagSafe accessories following the announcement of iPhone 12 in late 2020. There have been a number of other accessory-makers that beat them to the punch, but few are able to match Anker’s history of quality and affordable prices.

Headlining today’s announcement is Anker’s own MagSafe adapter. It’s listed at $22, but we expect plenty of deals to come down the pipeline over time, as Anker regularly offers up deals throughout the week. Given that Apple’s official option sells for $39, there’s certain to be a fair amount of demand for Anker’s offerings.

Those with a keen eye will note that there are some notable differences between the two models. Anker’s MagSafe cable tops out at 7.5W charging speeds, which is a portion of Apple’s official option. For some, the reduction in power will be worth the trade-off in price. For others, it will be a nonstarter. Much like Apple, Anker does not include a wall charger with purchase.

Designed for iPhone 12: Pairs up flawlessly with the magnetic functions of the iPhone 12 series, as well as with compatible MagSafe phone cases to offer up to 7.5W of charging power.

Anker has a new MagSafe stand, too

Anker is also releasing a new PowerWave MagSafe Charging Stand today. Priced at $36 during launch, this stand delivers a unique take from some of the other MagSafe accessories we’ve seen so far on the market. With a metal base and included USB-C cable, you’ll be ready to go out of the box.

This should be a solid option if you like to charge your iPhone 12 at a desk during the day. The elevated design will make it easy to keep an eye on notifications during work. Here’s an overview of features:

Magnetic connection, which securely props up your phone for easy viewing.

Dual-device charging: While the magnetic stand charges your iPhone 12, charge AirPods or other earphones on the charging pad below.

Versatile viewing: Charge vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 30° to watch videos or keep tabs on messages.

