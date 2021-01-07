FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 lineup

-
NewsAnkeriphone 12

Following the release of Apple’s latest iPhones, a number of third-party accessory companies are introducing new add-ons to go alongside. Most notably, the inclusion of the new MagSafe adapter brings a whole new level of functionality for users, with faster charging, strong magnets for docks, and more. Popular accessory-maker Anker is joining the party with a pair of new add-ons for the latest iPhones, including a more affordable version of Apple’s own MagSafe adapter. Head below for full details on today’s announcement.

Anker intros new line of MagSafe accessories

We have long expected that Anker would introduce its own line of MagSafe accessories following the announcement of iPhone 12 in late 2020. There have been a number of other accessory-makers that beat them to the punch, but few are able to match Anker’s history of quality and affordable prices.

Headlining today’s announcement is Anker’s own MagSafe adapter. It’s listed at $22, but we expect plenty of deals to come down the pipeline over time, as Anker regularly offers up deals throughout the week. Given that Apple’s official option sells for $39, there’s certain to be a fair amount of demand for Anker’s offerings.

Those with a keen eye will note that there are some notable differences between the two models. Anker’s MagSafe cable tops out at 7.5W charging speeds, which is a portion of Apple’s official option. For some, the reduction in power will be worth the trade-off in price. For others, it will be a nonstarter. Much like Apple, Anker does not include a wall charger with purchase.

Designed for iPhone 12: Pairs up flawlessly with the magnetic functions of the iPhone 12 series, as well as with compatible MagSafe phone cases to offer up to 7.5W of charging power.

Buy Anker’s MagSage charger now

Anker has a new MagSafe stand, too

Anker is also releasing a new PowerWave MagSafe Charging Stand today. Priced at $36 during launch, this stand delivers a unique take from some of the other MagSafe accessories we’ve seen so far on the market. With a metal base and included USB-C cable, you’ll be ready to go out of the box.

This should be a solid option if you like to charge your iPhone 12 at a desk during the day. The elevated design will make it easy to keep an eye on notifications during work. Here’s an overview of features:

  • Magnetic connection, which securely props up your phone for easy viewing.
  • Dual-device charging: While the magnetic stand charges your iPhone 12, charge AirPods or other earphones on the charging pad below.
  • Versatile viewing: Charge vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 30° to watch videos or keep tabs on messages.

Buy Anker PowerWave MagSafe Stand

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Anker

iphone 12

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Sonnet launches new eGPU docks with support for Pro Dis...
CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey ...
New LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vacuum can mop and empty...
Nordstom’s new Reset section has you ready to tak...
Samsung debuts 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame, fir...
A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian a...
Mad Catz returns in 2021 with all-new R.A.T. DWS Wirele...
LEGO intros new BricQ Motion lineup with pair of tech-f...
Show More Comments

Related

New MagSafe cases from Gear4 arrive today for latest iPhones

Learn More
Reg. $100

Twelve South BookBook for 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $80 (Reg. $100)

$80 Learn More
Review

Tested: A closer look at Bellroy’s vibrant hybrid leather iPhone 12 case

Learn More

Grovemade intros new walnut and maple Wood Notebooks with brass bindings

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

The “world’s smartest pressure cooker” with built-in scale drops to $120 shipped (Reg. $200)

$120 Learn More
$39 off

Apple Watch SE goes on sale again with nearly $40 in savings

$270 Learn More
87% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case $2 (87% off), more

$2 Learn More